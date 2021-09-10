Japan unable to link deaths to withdrawn batches of Moderna vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese health ministry panel said Friday it does not currently have enough information to determine whether there is a causal link between the deaths of three men and their inoculations using batches of Moderna Inc. COVID-19 vaccine doses that were later withdrawn from use over contamination fears. Moderna and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., which is in charge of sales and distribution of the U.S. biotechnology firm's vaccine in Japan, suspended last month the use of three lots of the vaccine containing around 1.63 million doses after stainless steel contaminants were found in some vials in one...