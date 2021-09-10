Nikkei ends at 7-month high on stronger hopes for new economic steps

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday, with the benchmark Nikkei index ending at a seven-month high, as hopes grew stronger for new economic measures to bolster recovery of the pandemic-hit domestic economy under the next government. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 373.65 points, or 1.25 percent, from Thursday at 30,381.84, its highest close since Feb. 16. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished up 26.72 points, or 1.29 percent, at 2,091.65, a 31-year high. Gainers were led by securities house, consumer credit and chemical issues.