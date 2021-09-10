JAL announces plan to raise 300 bil. yen to ride out pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Airlines Co. said Friday it will raise around 300 billion yen ($2.7 billion) via a combination of subordinated loans and bonds to bolster its financial standing as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic drags on. The funds will also be used to introduce Airbus 350s that are considered more environmentally friendly and are expected to be the airline's primary aircraft for international flights, JAL said. The major Japanese airline will take out subordinated loans worth around 200 billion yen from Japanese megabanks -- MUFG Bank, Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. -- along wi...