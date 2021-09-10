Soccer: Grampus equal J1 clean sheet record in 3-0 win over Vortis

Nagoya Grampus moved into third place in the J-League first division with a 3-0 win over Tokushima Vortis on Friday, while tying a J1 record with their 18th clean sheet this season. Vortis, who finished with 10 men at Toyota Stadium, suffered their fifth straight loss in a game that Grampus won with two penalties and an own goal. Grampus became the second team after the 1995 Yokohama Marinos to play 18 games in a season without conceding a goal. Mateus opened the scoring from the spot seven minutes into the second half, when the visitors went down to 10 men. The game was still in doubt until t...
