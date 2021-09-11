Soccer: Former Inter defender Nagatomo likely to return to FC Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Veteran Japanese defender Yuto Nagatomo is set for a return to his first club, FC Tokyo, a source close to the matter said Friday. Turning 35 on Sunday, Nagatomo will be back in the J-League after 11 years in Europe. The fullback spent seven years at Italian giants Inter Milan after signing for the then-European champions in early 2011. Nagatomo joined FC Tokyo in 2008 while still at Meiji University and signed for Italian side Cesena after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. He spent half a season at the club before his move to Inter. He spent two-and-half years at Galatasaray from the start ...