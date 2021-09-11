Japan to raise prices of imported wheat by 19%, 2nd highest markup

Newsfrom Japan

The prices of five major wheat brands imported by the Japanese government and sold to private milling companies will be raised by an average of 19 percent for the October-March period from the previous six months, according to the farm ministry. The move, which marks the sharpest price hike after the 30 percent jump in the April-September period of 2008, comes as international market prices have soared due to robust demand from China for livestock feed and poor production in North America caused by unfavorable weather. The selling price, which is reviewed every six months by the Ministry of Ag...