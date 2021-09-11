Baseball: Ohtani rips 44th home run but tagged with 2nd loss

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit his MLB-leading 44th home run but was tagged with his second loss Friday, allowing six runs over 3-1/3 innings in the Los Angeles Angels' 10-5 defeat to the Houston Astros. Ohtani, batting second for the Angels in the top of the first, pulled a solo shot off Framber Valdez (10-5) for the opening run. But a rough outing on the mound leaves him a win short of becoming the first American or National league player since Babe Ruth in 1918 to win 10 or more games while hitting 10 or more home runs in a season. Leading 2-0 with a runner on second and two outs in the third, Ohtani (9...