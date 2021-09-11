Japan inks deal to export defense assets to Vietnam amid China worry

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and Vietnam signed Saturday a deal enabling exports of Japanese-made defense equipment and technology to the Southeast Asian country to boost cooperation amid China's rising assertiveness in regional waters. The two countries signed the accord in Hanoi during Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi's first trip overseas after assuming the post last year. Japan will thus accelerate negotiations with Vietnam to sell Self-Defense Forces' vessels, the Defense Ministry said in a statement following talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang. Vietnam, as one of the key members of the Associatio...