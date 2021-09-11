Baseball: Akiyama pitching gem lifts CL-leading Tigers past Carp

Newsfrom Japan

Takumi Akiyama allowed one hit over seven innings, and Jefry Marte hit a three-run home run as the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers beat the Hiroshima Carp 4-1 on Saturday. Akiyama (10-5), who reached 10 wins for the second straight season, held the Carp hitless at Mazda Stadium until Ryoma Nishikawa's two-out solo homer in the seventh. The right-hander hit a batter and struck out three in an efficient 80-pitch effort in which he faced just 22 batters. "I'm relieved first of all," said Akiyama, who had set 10-plus wins as one of his goals for the season. "I wasn't aiming for (a no-hitter)...