Soccer: F Marinos bounce back with win at Sanfrecce

Newsfrom Japan

Goals from Daizen Maeda, Yuki Saneto and Leo Ceara brought Yokohama F Marinos back from a goal down to a 3-1 J-League first-division win against Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Saturday. At Edion Stadium, second-place Marinos fell behind early in their first league game since their Aug. 28 loss to Kashima Antlers snapped a 13-game unbeaten run. Douglas Vieira put the hosts ahead in the eighth minute when he buried the rebound after teammate Shunki Higashi's fierce shot struck the right post. Tokyo Olympian Maeda equalized in the 36th minute when he redirected a shot from Marcos Junior into the Sanfrecc...