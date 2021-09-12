Global EV demand seen growing 11-fold by 2035 in zero-emission shift

Newsfrom Japan

Global demand for electric vehicles is expected to grow 11-fold over the next 15 years through 2035 in a rapid shift to zero-emission mobility, eclipsing that of hybrids as soon as next year to become the largest segment among battery-powered automobiles, according to a market research firm. The market for vehicles fully powered by electricity is estimated to total 24.18 million autos worldwide by 2035, compared with 13.59 million gasoline-electric hybrids and 11.42 million plug-in hybrids projected for that year, Fuji Keizai Co. said in its recent forecast. "EV is expected to become the mains...