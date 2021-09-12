Soccer: Tomiyasu makes debut as Arsenal claim 1st win of season

Newsfrom Japan

Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu made his Arsenal debut on Saturday, helping his new side claim their first win of the season with a 62-minute stint in the 1-0 home win over Norwich in the English Premier League. The 22-year-old deadline-day signing from Italian side Bologna slotted in at right-back and put in a solid all-around performance, even going close to scoring with a well-taken volley that flew narrowly over the bar before the break. "Really positive...The moment he steps on the pitch he was really focused, determined, he understands the role really good," manager Mikel Arteta, under ...