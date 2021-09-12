Baseball: Watanabe, Spangenberg spark Lions to win over Buffaloes

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Yutaro Watanabe threw five innings of one-run ball and Cory Spangenberg blasted a three-run homer Sunday as the Seibu Lions overpowered the Orix Buffaloes 3-1 in the Pacific League. Watanabe (3-3) struck out five while allowing three hits and two walks, giving up his only run on a Yutaro Sugimoto home run to lead off the fourth at MetLife Dome. While the 20-year-old right-hander said his performance "hadn't been great," he showed composure as he snuffed out a rally with the Lions up 3-1 in the fourth, pitching out of three straight full counts. "I think being able to stick it out there ...