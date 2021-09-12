Soccer: Struggling Sendai take vital points with win over Gamba

Newsfrom Japan

Vegalta Sendai secured three vital points in their battle against relegation from the J-League first division on Sunday, beating Gamba Osaka 3-2 following a first-half brace by Cayman Togashi and a late winner from substitute Takuma Nishimura. The gutsy road win at Panasonic Stadium lifted Sendai one spot to 18th but left them with plenty of work remaining if they are to avoid dropping to the J2 as one of the bottom four clubs in the 20-team J1 standings. Togashi headed in the opener in the 37th minute, but the hosts hit back two minutes later from the head of Shinya Yajima. Sendai went back i...