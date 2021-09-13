N. Korea successfully launches new long-range cruise missiles: KCNA

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea successfully test-fired new long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said Monday. The missiles newly developed by the Academy of Defense Science traveled for about two hours and six minutes above the territorial land and waters of North Korea, hitting targets 1,500 kilometers away on Saturday and Sunday, according to KCNA. "The efficiency and practicality of the weapon system operation was confirmed to be excellent," it said, adding that development has been pushed forward for the past two years.