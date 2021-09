Newsfrom Japan

World No. 1 Shingo Kunieda of Japan marked a back-to-back win at the U.S. Open wheelchair men's singles tournament Sunday. The Japanese top seed, who won the singles gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics earlier this month, beat Alfie Hewett of Britain 6-1, 6-4, securing an eighth title in the competition in New York. In the women's singles, fellow Japanese Yui Kamiji was defeated by Tokyo Games gold medalist Diede de Groot of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-2.