Tokyo stocks open mixed on vaccination progress, gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Monday as buying on economic reopening hopes, with the full vaccination rate in Japan surpassing 50 percent of the population, was offset by investors locking in gains after the Nikkei closed at a seven-month high late last week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 39.74 points, or 0.13 percent, from Friday to 30,421.58. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 3.61 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,088.04. Gainers were led by oil and coal product and construction issues, while marine ...