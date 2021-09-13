KDDI teams up with SpaceX to give better access in remote areas

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese telecommunications service provider KDDI Corp. said Monday it has joined hands with SpaceX to provide better access to users on remote islands and in mountainous regions in Japan via the U.S. firm's satellites. KDDI said it aims to deliver with Space Exploration Technologies Corp., founded by tech billionaire Elon Musk, high-speed, low-latency broadband internet via SpaceX's Starlink satellites to 1,200 remote mobile towers as soon as 2022 so its rural customers can experience urban-level mobile connectivity. Starlink satellites are positioned in low Earth orbit at an altitude o...