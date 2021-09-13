Tokyo stocks decline in morning as gains locked in, Toyota falls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks declined Monday morning as investors locked in gains after the Nikkei benchmark closed at a seven-month high late last week, while losses in Toyota Motor Corp. shares also weighed on the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 89.00 points, or 0.29 percent, from Friday to 30,292.84. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 3.98 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,087.67. Decliners were led by transportation equipment, pulp and paper and securities house issues.