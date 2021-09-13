Big Japan firms' sentiment turns positive for 1st time in 3 quarters

Newsfrom Japan

Business sentiment among large Japanese companies in the July-September period turned positive for the first time in three quarters, as progress in COVID-19 inoculations lifted expectations for an economic recovery, a government survey showed Monday. The confidence index covering firms capitalized at 1 billion yen ($9.1 million) or more registered plus 3.3, up from minus 4.7 in the April-June period, according to the joint survey by the Finance Ministry and Cabinet Office. The figures are calculated by subtracting the percentage of firms reporting worsening conditions from those observing impr...