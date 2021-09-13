Baseball: Kikuchi works 5 innings in no-decision, Ohtani goes 1-for-3

Yusei Kikuchi put together five solid innings but got no decision after lacking run support Sunday as the Seattle Mariners went down 5-4 to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Japanese lefty struck out eight and allowed one run on six hits and a walk at Seattle's T-Mobile Park -- a marked improvement on his previous outing in Houston, where he lasted just 1-2/3 innings after giving up six runs in the second. "My manager told me I could pitch without worrying about the outcome, so that helped," Kikuchi said. "It took the pressure off. I wanted to pitch (into the sixth inning), but that's okay, it's h...
