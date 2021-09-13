ENEOS eyes collaboration with PETRONAS Group on hydrogen business

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese oil wholesaler ENEOS Corp. is looking at pursuing a collaboration with the PETRONAS Group over its carbon dioxide-free hydrogen business, its second partnership in the clean energy in Malaysia following similar research agreed last year in Sarawak State. ENEOS has concluded a memorandum of understanding with PETRONAS GAS & New Energy Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysia's state-run Petroliam National Berhad known as PETRONAS, to conduct collaborative studies and research toward the development of a CO2-free hydrogen supply chain, the Tokyo-based company said Friday. The two ...