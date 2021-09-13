Tokyo stocks eke out gains on hopes for stimulus under new leader

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher, reversing earlier losses led by auto shares, including Toyota Motor, as persistent hopes for stimulus under a new prime minister led to last-minute buying after big rallies last week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 65.53 points, or 0.22 percent, from Friday at 30,447.37. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 6.06 points, or 0.29 percent, lower at 2,097.71. Gainers were led by iron and steel, oil and coal product and bank issues.