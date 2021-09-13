Soccer: Yoshida nets Sampdoria's 1st goal of season in draw with Inter

Newsfrom Japan

Maya Yoshida netted Sampdoria's first goal of the Serie A season on Sunday, helping earn a 2-2 draw with reigning champions Inter Milan. The Japan captain struck from a corner kick in the 32nd minute at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, leveling the score at 1-1 after Federico Dimarco had put the visitors ahead with a thumping free kick. Lautaro Martinez restored Inter's lead on a counterattack on the stroke of halftime before Sampdoria defender Tommaso Augello volleyed home after the break. Yoshida, whose close-range shot deflected off a defender, said the result was a much-needed boost for Sampdoria fo...