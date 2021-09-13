Pakistan airline operates charter flight to Kabul

Newsfrom Japan

Pakistan International Airlines on Monday operated a chartered flight to Kabul for ferrying out World Bank staff and their families. PIA, Pakistan's state-owned airline, became the second foreign commercial carrier to operate a flight to Kabul following the rehabilitation of the airport, which was damaged during the chaotic evacuation after Taliban took over the Afghan capital. Last week, Qatar Airways operated charter flights. Qatar had also helped in making the airport in Kabul operational again. PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez told Kyodo News that the flight was chartered by the World Bank to...