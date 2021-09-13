Baseball: Ogasawara throws 7 shutout innings in Dragons' 4th straight win

Newsfrom Japan

Shinnosuke Ogasawara threw seven shutout innings to steer the Chunichi Dragons to their fourth straight win Monday, edging the Yakult Swallows 1-0 in the Central League. Ogasawara (7-7) scattered four hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out five in a 97-pitch effort at Ventelin Dome Nagoya, coming out on top of a pitching duel with veteran Masanori Ishikawa (3-3) who tossed six innings allowing a run. Yota Kyoda hit a leadoff triple and came home in the first inning on a single by Yohei Oshima, who had three hits for the second straight day against the Swallows. It was not an easy...