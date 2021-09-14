Singapore welcomes China's interest in trans-Pacific free trade pact

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore welcomes China's interest in the revived Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact, the Foreign Ministry said Monday after a meeting between Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The two ministers also "reaffirmed the strong ties" between the two countries and discussed ways to further strengthen relations, including by sustaining high-level exchanges. The Singapore foreign minister "welcomed China's interest in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership," the ministry said in a statement, referring to the o...