U.S. to host 1st in-person Quad summit on Sept. 24

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden will host the first-ever in-person "Quad" meeting with leaders from Japan, Australia and India on Sept. 24, the White House said, emphasizing that the move underscores Washington's focus on the Indo-Pacific. The leaders, including outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, will seek to advance cooperation in such areas as combating the coronavirus pandemic, while also aiming to partner on emerging technologies and cyberspace as well as promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, a region that faces China's growing assertiveness. The Biden administration has made "eleva...