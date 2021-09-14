Tokyo stocks open higher as gov't data raise economic reopening hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as hopes for an easing of restrictions on economic activity were strengthened by the latest government data showing progress in Japan's coronavirus vaccination program. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 102.06 points, or 0.34 percent, from Monday to 30,549.43, topping a 30-year closing high set on Feb. 16. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 8.33 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,106.04. Gainers were led by insurance, oil and coal product and securities house issues. The ...