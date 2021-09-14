Tokyo stocks hit 31-yr high on vaccination progress, new gov't hopes

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo stock market rose Tuesday morning, hitting its highest level in 31 years, as sentiment improved on Japan's progress in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts and with hopes growing for possible economic packages under a new prime minister. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 115.05 points, or 0.38 percent, from Monday to 30,562.42, after briefly reaching its highest intraday level since Aug. 2, 1990. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 8.53 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,106.24, its highest intraday level since Aug. 6, 1990. Gainers ...