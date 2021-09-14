Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15
Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, Sept. 15: -- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for July at 8:50 a.m. -- Fukuoka High Court to hand down ruling on appeal by a former policeman sentenced to death for choking his wife and their two children to death at their home in Fukuoka Prefecture in June 2017 at 11 a.m. -- Japan National Tourism Organization to release number of foreign visitors in August at 4:15 p.m.