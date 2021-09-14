Japan's Ise Foods to build egg farm in Singapore

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's top egg producer Ise Foods Inc. will invest over S$100 million ($74.5 million) to open a state-of-the-art egg farm in Singapore to help the city-state achieve its food security objective. Ise Foods Holdings Pte. Ltd., of which Ise Foods owner Hikonobu Ise is the majority shareholder, concluded a memorandum of understanding with the Singapore Food Agency last Friday to build the egg farm, making the Tokyo-based firm Singapore's fourth egg farm operator. Under the deal, Ise Foods will open an egg layer farm and a day-old-chick hatchery in Lim Chu Kang, a parent stock pullet farm in Tuas,...