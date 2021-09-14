Pandemic-hit travel agency JTB sells Tokyo HQ to raise funds

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese travel agency JTB Corp. said Tuesday it sold its Tokyo headquarters as well as another building in Osaka as it progresses a restructuring effort aimed at shoring up its finances after the COVID-19 pandemic killed demand for its services. JTB sold the buildings for several tens of billions of yen to bolster its cash reserves, a company source said. A JTB spokesperson declined to comment on specifics around the sale value or name of the buyer. The company will continue to use the building in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward as its headquarters on a lease contract basis, the source said. The major...