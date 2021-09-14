Baseball: Padres' Darvish allows 4 homers, 8 runs in loss to Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish gave up four home runs, including two in a five-run first inning, on the way to his 10th loss of the season, as the San Diego Padres fell 9-1 to the San Francisco Giants on Monday. The Japanese right-hander allowed eight runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out three in four innings against the National League West-leading Giants, who became the first major league club to clinch a playoff berth with the win. Having snapped a seven-game losing streak in his previous outing, Darvish (8-10) got off to a horror start when he surrendered a leadoff home run to Tommy La Stella ...