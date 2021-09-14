URGENT: Tokyo stocks end at 31-yr high on vaccination efforts, new gov't hope

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo stock market ended higher Tuesday, with the key Nikkei and Topix indexes closing at their highest levels in 31 years, as Japan's progress in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts lifted expectations for broader economic activity and hopes grew for possible stimulus under a new prime minister. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 222.73 points, or 0.73 percent, from Monday at 30,670.10, its highest finish since Aug. 1, 1990, when the Japanese economy was experiencing an asset-inflated bubble. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished up...