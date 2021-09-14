Baseball: Hayakawa limits Orix to 1 run as Rakuten snaps 3-game skid

Newsfrom Japan

Takahisa Hayakawa allowed a run over 7-2/3 innings as the Rakuten Eagles beat the Orix Buffaloes 4-1 in the Pacific League on Tuesday, ending their three-game losing streak. Hayakawa (8-5) allowed five hits and a hit batsman without a walk and fanned five in a 100-pitch effort before the home crowd at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi and was relieved after Yuma Mune singled in the Buffaloes' only run in the eighth to make it a 3-1 game. Hideto Asamura ripped a solo homer with two outs in the first inning off lefty Hiroya Miyagi (11-2), who has so far had an impressive season but was tagged with the ...