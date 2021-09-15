Tokyo stocks open lower as gains locked in after 31-yr high close

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, with investors moving to lock in gains a day after the key Nikkei average and Topix index closed at their highest levels in 31 years. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 173.74 points, or 0.57 percent, from Tuesday to 30,496.36. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 18.42 points, or 0.87 percent, at 2,100.45. Every industry category lost ground, except for marine transportation issues. Major decliners were led by real estate, ...