Tokyo stocks lower in morning as gains locked in after 31-yr high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Wednesday morning, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, as investors locked in gains after the key Nikkei average and Topix index ended at their highest level in 31 years the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 160.05 points, or 0.52 percent, from Tuesday to 30,510.05. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 21.31 points, or 1.01 percent, at 2,097.56. Every industry category lost ground except for marine transportation issues. Major decliners were led by iron and steel, real estate, and insurance is...