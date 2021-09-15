FEATURE: "Matcha" popularity sees competition brewing among Japanese producers

Newsfrom Japan

The growing popularity of "matcha"-infused sweets and beverages sold at cafes and pastry shops in Japan is triggering fierce competition amongst green tea producers in their own backyard. Growers of "tencha," the green tea leaves grown in particular conditions and processed into the finely ground tea powder used to flavor matcha lattes and an assortment of Japanese confectionery, have intensified production to try to keep up with demand. Prefectures such as Kagoshima and Shizuoka, which traditionally have mass-produced varieties of tea leaves for Japan's most popular green tea called "sencha,"...