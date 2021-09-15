Nuclear reactor in Japanese prefectural capital passes safety review

A reactor in western Japan, installed in the country's sole nuclear plant built in a prefectural capital, cleared a national safety screening on Wednesday. The No. 2 unit of Chugoku Electric Power Co.'s nuclear plant in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, became the 17th reactor, located in a total of 10 nuclear plants, to pass stricter safety standards introduced after the Fukushima nuclear crisis in 2011. It is a boiling water reactor, the same type as those installed at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s disaster-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. With the approval granted by the ...
