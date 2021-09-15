Aeon Mall ties up with China e-commerce operator JD.com in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese shopping center operator Aeon Mall Co. has begun cooperating with the Indonesian unit of Chinese electronic commerce company JD.com Inc. in opening real and online shops, launching joint promotional drives and starting new businesses. On Tuesday, the Indonesian unit, JD.ID, opened the first JD.ID Electronic store in Indonesia at Aeon Mall Sentul City in Bogor, West Java Province to sell computers, communications equipment and home electric appliances. Aeon Mall Sentul City is the third Aeon Mall in Indonesia launched in October last year. Under a memorandum signed Sept. 6 on their coo...