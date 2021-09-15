Tokyo stocks snap 3-day rally as gains locked in after 31-year high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday, snapping a 3-day winning streak, as caution over chasing the upside after the market's close at a 31-year high prompted investors to lock in gains in broader sectors. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 158.39 points, or 0.52 percent, from Tuesday at 30,511.71. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 22.48 points, or 1.06 percent, lower at 2,096.39. Both indexes ended Tuesday at their highest levels in 31 years. Every industry category lost ground, except for marine transportation issues. Major decli...