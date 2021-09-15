S. Korea successfully tests submarine-launched ballistic missile

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea succeeded in testing its submarine-launched ballistic missile underwater on Wednesday, becoming the seventh country in the world to possess such weaponry, the country's presidential office said. The underwater launch was held at a local test center of the Agency for Defense Development with major government officials present including President Moon Jae In, who hailed the success which follows those of the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and India. The SLBM was launched from a 3,000-ton-class submarine and precisely hit its target after flying a planned distance, acco...