Japan visitors down 99% in Aug. from 2019 as border controls kept

Newsfrom Japan

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in August was down 99.0 percent from the same month in the pre-pandemic year of 2019 on continued strict travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Wednesday. But the figure nearly tripled to 25,900 from 8,658 in August 2020 due to the Tokyo Paralympics, which opened on Aug. 24 and ran for about two weeks, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. In July, the number of foreign visitors rose to 51,100 from 3,782 a year earlier as the Tokyo Olympics brought tens of thousands of athletes and staff from o...