Soccer: Cerezo eliminated in ACL round of 16 by S. Korea's Pohang

Newsfrom Japan

Cerezo Osaka fell short of the Asian Champions League quarterfinals Wednesday following a 1-0 round-of-16 loss to South Korea's Pohang Steelers. Lee Seung Mo volleyed in the winner for the visitors from a corner kick in the 25th minute at Osaka's Yodoko Sakura Stadium. Having topped Group J largely thanks to their stingy defense, a lack of scoring punch continued to hamper Akio Kogiku's Cerezo, who currently sit 12th in the J-League first division. Their closest attempt came from Australian forward Adam Taggart, who hit the woodwork with a 28th-minute header. Defender Koji Toriumi nearly found...