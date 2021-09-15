Japan, ASEAN to enhance efforts toward post-pandemic recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed Wednesday to step up their efforts toward economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic that has weighed on industrial output. The two sides will expand an action plan adopted last year covering goals on strengthening the resilience of supply chains, guaranteeing smooth trade procedures and promoting digital technology, their economy ministers said in a joint statement released after a videoconference. Factory shutdowns in Southeast Asian countries to prevent coronavirus infections have forced Japanese carmakers to curb output ...