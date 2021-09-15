Baseball: Swallows edge Tigers to tighten Central League race

Newsfrom Japan

Yasuhiro Ogawa pitched into the eighth inning, and two relievers finished the job as the second-place Yakult Swallows beat the Hanshin Tigers 1-0 on Wednesday to move to within 2-1/2 games of the Central League leaders. Ogawa (8-4) scattered six hits and five walks over 7-2/3 innings while striking out seven at Jingu Stadium to outduel Tigers rookie Masashi Ito (7-7). Ogawa's biggest test came when he retired slugger Jerry Sands to end the sixth and strand three Tigers base runners. Ito allowed a run in the first on singles by Yasutaka Shiomi and Munetaka Murakami, and that would be it for the...