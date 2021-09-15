Matter found in more Pfizer COVID vaccine from same lot in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

White matter has been found in more unused vials of Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine in and around Tokyo, with all of them from the same lot as those reported the previous day, the local governments said Wednesday. The vials containing white floating matter and belonging to lot FF5357 were discovered at vaccination sites in Hino, western Tokyo, and Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture. The reports follow those made Tuesday by the cities of Sagamihara and Kamakura, both in Kanagawa Prefecture, and Sakai in Osaka Prefecture. Pfizer's Japanese subsidiary said at a press conference Wednesday that the matter,...