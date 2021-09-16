URGENT: U.S., U.K., Australia to form security partnership on Indo-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

The United States on Wednesday announced the launch of a new security partnership with Britain and Australia to maintain a "strong deterrent stance" in the Indo-Pacific, starting with efforts to aid Canberra's desire to acquire nuclear submarines. The new framework, which can be seen as an effort to counter China's growing assertiveness, reflects the determination of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to "build stronger partnerships to sustain peace and stability across the entire Indo-Pacific region," a senior government official said. The official, however, emphasized that the three-w...