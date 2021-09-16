Tokyo stocks open slightly higher on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, with advances limited amid a cautious mood following the rapid rise seen over the past couple of weeks that took the Nikkei to a 31-year high. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 32.43 points, or 0.11 percent, from Wednesday to 30,544.14. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 2.40 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,098.79. Gainers were led by mining, marine transportation, and oil and coal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dolla...